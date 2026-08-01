Mumbai firm roped in to boost tourism along Karnataka coast

BENGALURU: The state government has roped in a Mumbai-based tourism firm to give a fillip to coastal and cruise tourism in Karnataka. The tourism department held meetings with Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd in Mumbai on Friday, and company is said to have have in-principle agreed to explore the feasibility of commencing cruise tourism from Mangaluru.

Tourism secretary Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar said company representatives will visit the state in August, and its technical team will undertake a detailed site assessment of port infrastructure, tourism potential, operational feasibility and other details required for coastal tourism.

Manohar directed state officials to undertake a preliminary feasibility study on the development of an international-standard cruise terminal in Mangaluru. On the directions of the state government, the tourism department has been holding consultations and meetings with cruise operations from across India to boost coastal tourism in Karnataka.

A delegation of senior officials from the department held discussions with Waterways Leisure Tourism's President and Chief Executive Officer Jurgen Bailom and Associate Director – Port Operations Bharat Acharya.

The meeting focused on the infrastructure requirements, operational needs, market opportunities and other key aspects necessary for launching cruise services from Mangaluru, an official release said. During the discussions, the company's representatives highlighted the need for a comprehensive assessment of the tourism market, visitor demand and commercial prospects.