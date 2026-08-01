Murder case: Karnataka HC stays life term of former minister Vinay Kulkarni

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed an order passed by the trial court, which had convicted former minister Vinay Kulkarni and 16 others in a case of murder of a BJP leader in 2016, and suspended the life sentence imposed on him.

The HC granted them bail with the condition that they execute a bond of Rs 5 lakh each with two sureties of the like sum during the pendency of the appeal filed by them challenging the conviction order and sentencing on April 17.

Kulkarni had been disqualified as MLA after his conviction. The interim order will allow revocation of his disqualification by the Assembly Speaker.

‘Should not leave country without court permission’

A division bench of Justices Mohammad Nawaz and G Basavaraja pronounced the interim order, allowing the interlocutory applications filed by Kulkarni and others.

The court also imposed conditions that they should deposit the entire fine amount before the trial court, should not leave the country without prior permission of the court and should appear before the court when directed.

The special court for the trial of criminal cases against MPs/MLAs had sentenced Kulkarni and 16 others for the murder of Yogeshgouda Goudar (26), a BJP zilla panchayat member of Dharwad in 2016. The case was transferred to the CBI by the high court in 2019.