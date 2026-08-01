Strong winds, but no rain blowing in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Strong winds blowing through Karnataka for the past couple of days may have only brought in nostalgic weather, but have done little to help revive the monsoon.

According to IMD data, winds are blowing at an average speed of 50-60kmph in most places, but the moisture content is very less. Wind speed is 50-60kmph in north interior Karnataka, 40-50kmph in south interior Karnataka and 40kmph in coastal Karnataka. No rain is forecast for the next seven days in most parts of the state.

In June and July, the Southwest monsoon showed a deficit of 28 per cent -- north interior Karnataka recorded 10 per cent deficit, coastal Karnataka 28 per cent deficit and south interior Karnataka 36 per cent deficit.

IMD Director, Karnataka, N Puviarasan said strong winds are a feature of the season, but are not carrying the required moisture to bring rain.

There is no trough or convergence, or synoptic conditions for rain to occur. Ideally, for the plains, moisture content in the wind should be around 55-60mm, and for hilly regions should be around 50mm water.