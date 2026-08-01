Why no CBI probe into KPSC recruitment row: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has asked the state to answer why the investigation, entrusted to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of 400 veterinary officers by the Karnataka State Public Commission (KPSC) should not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This, particularly in the backdrop of the petitioner’s allegation that previous CID investigations in matters of public importance have not inspired confidence in the fairness and completeness of the process.

The court directed the state to present the record of the investigation conducted with documents gathered till date and also any further material that may be collected by August 7, the next date of hearing for considering entrusting the probe to an appropriate investigating agency.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Dr Manjunath, seeking directions to entrust the case registered with Vidhana Soudha police to CBI, as most of the selected candidates in the list announced on July 17 are relatives of the suspended KPSC chairman, members and the staff.

The complaint stated that candidates of unimpeachable academic distinction, who had consistently excelled throughout their education and possessed credentials found themselves inexplicably excluded from the final list. In contrast, several others, whose academic record allegedly did not inspire comparable confidence, secured extraordinarily high marks in the competitive examination.