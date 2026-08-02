Cauvery crisis: Rain comes to Karnataka government’s rescue

Copious rains in Cauvery catchment areas seem to be providing the much-needed relief, though temporary, to the DK Shivakumar Government, which had landed in a quandary after a sudden flare-up in the river water-sharing dispute.

Till Friday, the situation was grim, forcing Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to postpone a meeting with his Tamil Nadu counterpart C Joseph Vijay. However, things have improved in the past 24 hours.

The initial setback to the state came on July 28, when the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed it to ensure a daily flow of 3,500 cusecs at Biligundlu, a gauging station on the inter-state border, for 15 days – totalling around 4 tmcft.

Karnataka appealed to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to keep the CWRC’s directions in abeyance for a fortnight and review the hydrological situation. However, on July 30, the CWMA upheld the CWRC decision.

Now, increased inflows into the KRS and Kabini dams would enable the government to comply with CWRC and CWMA directions. On Saturday, inflows at KRS and Kabini reservoirs increased significantly owing to rains, and officials are expecting the same to continue for the next two to three days.

Officials said around 10,000 cusecs was released from the Kabini and a flood warning was also issued as water level increased. Around 3-4 tmcft of water is likely to be released over the next few days.

The heavy downpour in Wayanad in Kerala and Kodagu and other places in the state helped ease the situation, which had intensified with farmers and Kannada activists demanding that the State Government not follow the directions of CWRC and CWMA. They have called for a state bandh on August 13, when the State Legislature session is set to start.