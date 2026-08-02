CM DKS launches ‘Freedom from Waste’ drive, vows cleaner Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Symbolically carrying mud and debris in a plastic tub on his head before loading it into a tractor, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday launched the 'Freedom from Waste' campaign in the presence of Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda near the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue at the Hebbal flyover.

The campaign aims to clear 22,372 tonnes of construction and demolition waste, solid waste, old electric poles, pipes, earthen mounds, overgrown weeds and tree branches across the city. "Through this campaign, priority is being given to the cleanliness, beautification and public health of the city.

The government is committed to making Bengaluru a waste-free and model city. Citizens must develop civic sense. If a site is left vacant, the government cannot be held responsible for any untoward incidents. You have to protect your property, while we will protect public property," the Chief Minister said.

He stressed that keeping Bengaluru clean was a shared responsibility and urged residents to treat the city as their own. Shivakumar said notices had initially been issued to those dumping waste illegally, and surveillance cameras had been installed, bringing the menace under control for about 15 days. However, the practice resumed later. He directed the police to impound vehicles found dumping construction waste outside designated sites.

Referring to the recent attack on civic officials during a footpath encroachment clearance drive in Shivajinagar, he said the assault was not merely on the officials but on the government itself, adding that the government would not be intimidated by hooligans.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, MLA SR Vishwanath, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao and others attended the launch.