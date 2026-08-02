India has to grow with Karnataka, DKS tells PM Modi

MYSURU: In what can be called as a message of political cooperation despite ideological differences between the Congress-led state government and the BJP-led Centre, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar directly addressed the Prime Minister and appealed for centre-state cooperation.

Speaking after taking part in the inauguration of Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru on Saturday, Shivakumar, in his speech, blended praise for Swami Vivekananda’s ideals with an appeal to PM for centre-state cooperation.

Looking at the prime minister who was presiding over the function, Shivakumar declared that the entire state stands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister described the inauguration as a landmark occasion, saying the event transcended regional significance and represented a defining moment for India’s youth.“Today, I am very proud that my prime minister is here for this great event. This is a historic event for the country. It is not just a historic event for Mysuru, but for the youth movement of this country,” Shivakumar said.

Invoking one of Swami Vivekananda’s well-known teachings, he said, “Be bold-hearted when you are defeated and be large-hearted when you are victorious,”he appealed to PM Modi to be bold-hearted to help grow the state and save Karnataka.The chief minister said Karnataka occupies a pivotal place in India’s growth story, particularly with Bengaluru emerging as a global technology and innovation hub.

Recalling the tenure of former chief minister SM Krishna, an alumnus of the Ramakrishna institution, Shivakumar credited him with helping transform Bengaluru into an international destination that now attracts world leaders and global investments.

“I want to tell you that the entire state stands with you.We want to work together. I appeal to you, let us all work together.This is a Sankalpa Bhoomi. India has to grow with Karnataka, and Karnataka will be with you. Let us work together and make this country proud,” he said.