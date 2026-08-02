India has to grow with Karnataka, DKS tells PM Modi

MYSURU: In what can be called as a message of political cooperation despite ideological differences between the Congress-led state government and the BJP-led Centre, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar directly addressed the Prime Minister and appealed for centre-state cooperation.
Speaking after taking part in the inauguration of Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru on Saturday, Shivakumar, in his speech, blended praise for Swami Vivekananda’s ideals with an appeal to PM for centre-state cooperation.
Looking at the prime minister who was presiding over the function, Shivakumar declared that the entire state stands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The chief minister described the inauguration as a landmark occasion, saying the event transcended regional significance and represented a defining moment for India’s youth.“Today, I am very proud that my prime minister is here for this great event. This is a historic event for the country. It is not just a historic event for Mysuru, but for the youth movement of this country,” Shivakumar said.
Invoking one of Swami Vivekananda’s well-known teachings, he said, “Be bold-hearted when you are defeated and be large-hearted when you are victorious,”he appealed to PM Modi to be bold-hearted to help grow the state and save Karnataka.The chief minister said Karnataka occupies a pivotal place in India’s growth story, particularly with Bengaluru emerging as a global technology and innovation hub.
Recalling the tenure of former chief minister SM Krishna, an alumnus of the Ramakrishna institution, Shivakumar credited him with helping transform Bengaluru into an international destination that now attracts world leaders and global investments.
“I want to tell you that the entire state stands with you.We want to work together. I appeal to you, let us all work together.This is a Sankalpa Bhoomi. India has to grow with Karnataka, and Karnataka will be with you. Let us work together and make this country proud,” he said.
On the occasion, Shivakumar urged young people to imbibe Vivekananda’s teachings, saying the monk’s vision that nation-building is possible only through character-building remains timeless.
Meanwhile, a noteworthy moment unfolded after PM Modi concluded his address during the event. As the event came to an end, the prime minister was seen warmly holding Shivakumar’s hand while the two leaders walked down from the stage together. The brief but cordial gesture drew the attention of the audience and officials present.
THOUSANDS THRONG TO SEE MODI
Thousands of people lined the roads of Mysuru to welcome PM Modi during his roadshow from the helipad near Oval Grounds to the Viveka Smaraka. Waving at the car enthusiastic crowds chanted slogans and showered flowers as PM Modi acknowledged them, creating a festive atmosphere across the city.
STREET DOGS CLEARED FOR CHOPPER LANDING
Security personnel and civic officials cleared stray dogs from the vicinity of the Oval Grounds helipad before PM Modi’s helicopter landed. The preca-utionary measure was part of the Special Protection Group’s extensive security protocol to ensure an obstruction-free landing and movement.
PM-CM VISIT BRINGS MYSURU TRAFFIC TO A STANDSTILL
Mysuru witnessed unprecedented traffic restrictions as roads across the city were sealed for the movement of PM Modi and CM Shivakumar. Diversions, security barricades and road closures led to heavy congestion, with commuters facing long delays than normal.
‘Jai Shri Ram’ ,‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ echo at event
The inauguration ceremony witnessed repeated chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” from the audience. The reciprocal chants resonated throughout the venue attended by thousands of supporters and dignitaries.