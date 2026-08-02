Karnataka all-party meet likely to focus on Mekedatu project amid rising Kabini inflows

BENGALURU: With the Kabini reservoir in Mysuru district receiving good inflows and the authorities already releasing water to Tamil Nadu, the all-party meeting convened by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday is likely to discuss the state’s future course of action and the implementation of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

Shivakumar is expected to seek the opinions of all-party leaders and legal experts to safeguard the interests of Karnataka in the future. His cabinet colleagues, including Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara and Water Resources Minister Ramlinga Reddy, and senior officials will take part in the meeting.

The issue of moving the Supreme Court against the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) order is also likely to get neutralised as water is already being released from the Kabini dam.

So, the all-party meeting may shift its focus to the Mekedatu project. Shivakumar reiterated that the proposed project that will come up across the Cauvery near Ramanagara will benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka, except for the 400MW power that will help the latter.

Meanwhile, the considerable inflow into the Kabini reservoir has come as a blessing to the Karnataka Congress government, which is visibly upbeat. Shivakumar in Mysuru on Saturday clarified that since the Kabini dam is filling fast, water cannot be retained.

He is likely to put forth the same argument at Sunday meeting, and seize the opportunity to discuss the Mekedatu project, which will allow Karnataka to store 60 to 67.16 tmcft of water and resolve the perennial issue that crops up during rain distress years.