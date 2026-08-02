Karnataka minister Khader dismisses reports of 7,000 HIV-positive students

BENGALURU: Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader on Saturday dismissed reports that 7,000 college students in the state had tested HIV positive, and called the information false and based on a misinterpretation of official data. He said that the figures being circulated had created unnecessary panic and stigma around HIV.

Khader said the state government’s eight-month Red Ribbon Awareness Campaign under the Mobilisation for AIDS Suraksha programme aims to improve awareness about HIV/AIDS among college students and other vulnerable groups. It encourages voluntary HIV testing through Break Free India self-risk assessment platform and awareness activities across educational institutions and government departments.

Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS) said, an estimated 56,000 people at risk in Karnataka remain unaware of their HIV status. Khader urged them to undergo voluntary testing, stressing that it cannot be made mandatory under the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017.

The KSAPS said from April to June 2026, 5,53,453 people from the general population were tested for HIV, of whom 3,091 were found positive. During the same period, 2,81,742 pregnant women were screened and 111 tested positive, taking the total positive cases detected during the three months to 3,202.

Khader clarified that the widely circulated figure of 7,000 college students was incorrect. He said the confusion arose from cumulative data showing 39,028 people aged 18–35 have received antiretroviral therapy since 2004, which does not indicate they were college students.

KSAPS urged the public not to spread unverified information that could lead to fear and discrimination against people living with HIV.