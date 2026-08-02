Kudalasangama audit: DCM Dr G Parameshwara raps board officials

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, on Saturday reprimanded officials of the Kudalasangama Board for not auditing board’s accounts for the past 35 years.

Presiding over a progress review meeting, Dr Parameshwara said once a project plan is prepared, the original estimation must be revised with proper justification and approved by the board.

The government will then take a final call. He said Rs 24.98 crore had been sought for development works at Chikka Sangama and action will be taken on this soon.

The board was established in 2005, but no development work could be taken up until 2023. The Cabinet had approved Rs 744 crore for various development works, of which Rs 480 crore had been spent. He directed the officials to complete works related to 17 monuments at the earliest.

Referring to his visit to Basavakalyan with the CM, he said officials had then assured that works would be completed by December end. “You are now seeking more time. This is not acceptable. All works must be completed at the earliest,” he told the Bidar deputy commissioner.

He said a comprehensive Rs 50-crore plan had been prepared for the development of Banavasi. After obtaining the board’s approval, it will be placed before the CM.

Pulling up the officials of Basavanabagewadi Development Authority, he sought to know how Rs 2.18 crore was spent without approval. He directed the authority to submit all details of expenditure and place a proposal for the development works to be taken up in the future.