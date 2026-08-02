Large-scale destruction as rains lash parts of Karnataka

CHIKKAMAGALURU/MADIKERI/MANGALURU: Heavy rains triggered landslides, floods, and damage to property in three districts in the state on Saturday.

The downpour in the Mullayanagiri hill ranges since Wednesday has triggered a landslide on the slope of the Kavikalgandi route leading to the Datta Peeta. In Kodagu, too, minor landslides were reported in several areas.

Dakshina Kannada district was also battered by a relentless monsoon on Saturday, unleashing a trail of disruption across the district, swamping homes and plantations, triggering landslides, drowning bridges and crippling power infrastructure.

In Kelabail village under Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru, three cows were electrocuted after they came into contact with a live electric wire that was lying broken on the ground.

The taluk administration declared holidays for anganwadi centres and primary schools in Kalsa, Koppa, and Balehonnur hobli in NR Pura taluk. Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area of Kudremukh, the water levels in the Tunga and Bhadra rivers are steadily rising. Heavy downpour continued to lash most parts of the district on Saturday as well.

In Madikeri district, over 2,000 cusecs of water is being released from the Harangi Reservoir, while several regions remain on flood alert following the heavy downpour. Minor landslides are being reported in vulnerable zones.

A compound wall of a house collapsed in a residential area of Madikeri. Widespread flooding caused by waterlogged drains disrupted commutes across the city.