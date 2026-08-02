No ban on religious attire at police exam: Home Minister Priyank

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge has clarified that the state has not imposed any restriction on religious attire during the civil police constables (CPC) recruitment examination scheduled for Sunday.

Kharge said in Vidhana Soudha on Saturday that the candidates who wish to wear religious clothing or religious ornaments while appearing for the examination will be permitted to do so.

However, such candidates must report to the examination centre two-and-a-half-hours before the commencement of the examination to undergo the required security screening before being allowed to write the test.

Priyank said, “We have taken necessary measures to ensure that the exam will be transparent, fair, and smooth. Clear information regarding the dress code to be followed at examination centres, as well as the list of items permitted and prohibited, are provided in the candidates’ hall tickets.”

He also appealed to the candidates to strictly follow the guidelines. “Candidates prohibited to bring items such as mobile phones, wrist watches, electronic devices, books, bags, or any other banned articles to the examination centre,” he said.