Congress MLA Yashavantarayagouda Patil resigns after being left out of Karnataka Cabinet

Hours before the Karnataka cabinet expansion, Congress MLA from Indi, Yashavantarayagouda V Patil, resigned from his legislative post on Monday after being left out of the new ministry, official sources said.

Patil submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Rudrappa Lamani at the Vidhana Soudha.

The resignation triggered protests by his supporters, who raised slogans and accused the party leadership of meting out injustice.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is set to induct 20 ministers into his cabinet on Monday, nearly two months after taking office.

(With inputs from PTI)