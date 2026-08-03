Cross-country rally organisers booked after participants allege registration fee scam in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Promoted as a 10 day cross country adventure rally, the Beast Drive Survival Run 2026 has landed in legal trouble after Bengaluru police registered a cheating case against the owner, CEO and an organiser following allegations that participants were misled into paying registration fees based on false promises.

The event, branded as the Beast Drive Survival Run 2026, was held on August 1 and 2 near Bagalur Police Station in Yelahanka. It was advertised as a 3,500 km adventure rally across 10 major South Indian cities over 10 days, attracting participants from across the region, each of whom paid a registration fee of Rs 6,490 through BookMyShow and digital payment gateways.

However, according to the FIR, participants were informed only after arriving at the venue that the rally would include two qualifying rounds and that only selected entrants would be allowed to participate in the main car rally, conditions they alleged were never disclosed during registration.

The complaint was filed by Nandeesh S, a 32 year old civil contractor from Maddur in Mandya district, who told police he first learnt about the event through Instagram in February 2026.

Believing the organisers' assurances that all logistics would be arranged for the 10-day rally, Nandeesh paid the registration fee. The FIR alleged that when participants questioned the sudden change in terms during the launch event, Naresh Kumar, the owner of the company, told them they could either accept the organisers' conditions or leave, and warned them against questioning the event.

Police have booked Naresh Kumar, Chandramouli (CEO) and Venkatesh (organiser) on charges of cheating, alleging that they collected money from participants without clearly disclosing the event's actual terms and conditions.

The FIR names more than 10 complainants and notes that several others at the venue had also paid the registration fee. The dispute escalated, prompting police intervention.

Event management personnel were reportedly taken into custody for questioning before the FIR was registered at Bagalur Police Station.

Sooraj Kumar, a health sector professional and participant, told TNIE that the organisers had conducted similar events in several South Indian cities, suggesting the incident might not be isolated.

"It looks like a big scam. I suspect it is a Rs 1-1.5 crore scam," Kumar said.

Many participants had travelled to Bengaluru from other cities specifically for the event, incurring travel and accommodation expenses in addition to the registration fee. Kumar said he decided to speak out to prevent others from falling prey to similar promotions.

Police are continuing the investigation to determine the total amount collected, the number of affected participants, and whether similar complaints have been lodged in other cities where the organisers allegedly conducted events.