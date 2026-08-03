Karnataka: 36-yr-old man dies in police station; relatives allege custodial death

HOSAPETE: A 36-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances after being brought to the Hagaribommanahalli Police Station following a domestic dispute, triggering allegations of custodial death by his family and raising questions over the sequence of events leading to his death.
The deceased has been identified as Khalil (36), a resident of Jalinagar in Vijayanagara district. According to preliminary information, Khalil’s wife reportedly contacted the 112 emergency response service following a family dispute. Responding personnel reached the spot and brought him to the police station for counselling.
However, the circumstances under which Khalil’s health deteriorated inside the police station remain unclear. His family has alleged that he was subjected to physical and mental harassment while in custody. They have rejected claims of a natural death and demanded a fair and impartial investigation into what they described as a “lock-up death.
”According to sources, Khalil fell ill at around 3 am and was shifted to the taluk government hospital in an autorickshaw. Doctors reportedly declared him dead on arrival. The incident sparked tension outside the hospital, where relatives, friends and public gathered in large numbers.
Senior police officers, including Vijayanagara Superintendent of Police S Jahnavi, DySP Mallesh Doddamani visited the hospital. Sources said police personnel who were on duty at the station when the incident occurred are being questioned.
S Jahnavi, SP, Vijayanagara said a comprehensive investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding Khalil’s death. “The incident is being treated with utmost seriousness. A fair, transparent and impartial investigation will be conducted in accordance with the law.
Every aspect, including the sequence of events inside the police station, medical records, CCTV footage, and police personnel statements as well as witnesses, will be thoroughly examined. If any negligence or misconduct is found on the part of any official, strict legal and departmental action will be taken,” she said.