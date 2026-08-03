Karnataka: 36-yr-old man dies in police station; relatives allege custodial death

HOSAPETE: A 36-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances after being brought to the Hagaribommanahalli Police Station following a domestic dispute, triggering allegations of custodial death by his family and raising questions over the sequence of events leading to his death.

The deceased has been identified as Khalil (36), a resident of Jalinagar in Vijayanagara district. According to preliminary information, Khalil’s wife reportedly contacted the 112 emergency response service following a family dispute. Responding personnel reached the spot and brought him to the police station for counselling.

However, the circumstances under which Khalil’s health deteriorated inside the police station remain unclear. His family has alleged that he was subjected to physical and mental harassment while in custody. They have rejected claims of a natural death and demanded a fair and impartial investigation into what they described as a “lock-up death.

”According to sources, Khalil fell ill at around 3 am and was shifted to the taluk government hospital in an autorickshaw. Doctors reportedly declared him dead on arrival. The incident sparked tension outside the hospital, where relatives, friends and public gathered in large numbers.