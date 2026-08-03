Karnataka cabinet expansion today: 20 Congress MLAs to be sworn in as ministers

BENGALURU: The much-awaited Karnataka Cabinet expansion will take place today after the Congress high command, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, approved the list of 20 MLAs to be sworn in as ministers at a meeting in Delhi on Monday morning.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will administer the oath of office to the new ministers at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan at 4.05 p.m.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who took oath on June 3 along with 13 ministers, will now head a full-fledged 33-member Cabinet.

Former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Chamrajpet MLA, who had missed out in the first phase owing to his alleged anti-party activities during the Davanagere South Assembly bypoll, has managed to secure a berth this time. The high command, particularly K.C. Venugopal, is understood to have taken into account his contribution to the party during the Kerala Assembly elections.

Another former minister, B. Nagendra, the Ballari Rural MLA, who had to resign from the previous Siddaramaiah Cabinet following allegations of his involvement in the multi-crore Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation scam, has also made a comeback.