Karnataka CM: Will protect state, our people’s interests

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said protecting the interests of the state and its people will remain the government’s highest priority as it deals with the Cauvery water-sharing dispute. He appealed to political parties and Kannada organisations not to go ahead with a bandh, called on August 13, over the issue.

Addressing reporters after an all-party meeting on the Cauvery situation following directions from the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to release water to Tamil Nadu, Shivakumar described the day as “historic” and said the entire state is closely watching the outcome of the deliberations. “I was born and brought up in the Cauvery basin. I am the son of a farmer and have personally experienced agriculture,” he said.

He said the interests and welfare of Karnataka’s people are paramount and neither he nor his government will do anything to harm the state’s interests. “Our government has worked at every stage to safeguard Karnataka’s interests while ensuring justice from the days of Gundu Rao, SM Krishna, Veerappa Moily and till Siddaramaiah’s term,” he said.