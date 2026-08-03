Karnataka: Fearing dissent, Congress keeps list of ministers secret

BENGALURU: The expansion of the Karnataka cabinet is most likely on Monday evening, but the Congress high command, fearing backlash from those who would miss the bus, is revealing the list of ministers only at the last minute. AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala was expected to land in Bengaluru around Sunday midnight to tackle any potential dissidence or protests, a source said.

The list will likely be handed over to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar by 10 am, after which he will officially approach the Lok Bhavan. As Congress leaders differed over the choice of ministers, it was not clear till late Sunday evening if the high command would opt to fill all the 20 vacancies on Monday or keep some berths vacant to pacify disgruntled groups and leaders.

Some MLAs who got a hint of not being inducted had already started talking to each other over protesting against the high command, a legislator said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Priyank Kharge’s visit to Delhi on Saturday created ripples as he was thought to be lobbying for Hoskote MLA Sharat Bachegowda and Anekal MLA Shivanna, who is a close confidant of Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh, sources said. Priyank confirmed that the cabinet expansion will happen on Monday.

It is said that former CM Siddaramiah has okayed the induction of former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.

In 2016, supporters of MLA M Krishnappa aka Layout Krishnappa protested in Bengaluru as he was dropped after the cabinet reshuffle. This time, too, he and his son Priya Krishna are eyeing cabinet berths.