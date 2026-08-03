Karnataka: OMR confusion sparks protest; women cops win hearts at police constable exam

VIJAYAPURA: Confusion over mismatch between the code numbers printed on question papers and OMR answer sheets triggered protests by some candidates appearing for the Civil Police Constable Recruitment Examination at Sharadamba Educational Institution in Tikota town of the district on Sunday.

Several candidates alleged that the examiners handed them question papers and OMR sheets late and they did not get enough time to write it. Students shouted slogans against the government and demanded that the authorities conduct the exam again.

They even tried to enter the hall by breaking the gates, but the police prevented them. They claimed that the discrepancy created uncertainty whether their answers would be evaluated correctly, while several candidates refused to continue writing the exam.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand K, Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi and other senior officials visited the exam centre. Anand told TNIE that the question papers reached the exam centre on time and there was no delay in conducting the exam. The mismatch between serial numbers on question papers and OMR sheets is not an error, as the two numbers are not required to be identical. Question papers and OMR sheets are not bound or tagged together, he said.