Over 4.21 lakh candidates take Karnataka police constable exam for 3,991 posts

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducted the civil police constable recruitment examination across the state on Sunday, with 4,54,537 candidates (registered) competing for 3,991 vacant posts at 884 centres, of which 148 were in Bengaluru.

KEA officials maintained that the examination went smoothly and transparently, despite an incident at a centre in Tikota, for which a report has been sought from Vijayapura DC.

“Candidates from the residual parent cadre appeared in the morning session, while those from the Kalyana Karnataka cadre took the examination in the evening. Of the 3,77,861 candidates who had applied under the residual parent cadre, around 92.52% (3,49,597 candidates) appeared for the examination, and among the 76,676 candidates in the Kalyana Karnataka cadre, the attendance stood at 94% (72,075 candidates),” said KEA executive director H Prasanna.

Prasanna said all examination centres were monitored through webcasting, while a dedicated command centre at the KEA headquarters carried out live surveillance of centres in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Bidar, Ballari, Vijayanagara and Koppal.

KEA has sought a report from the Vijayapura deputy commissioner following an incident at the Sharadamba PU College examination centre in Tikota, where some candidates allegedly raised an issue of confusion over the serial numbers printed on the OMR answer sheets and question papers.

“The candidates reportedly climbed over the compound wall to exit the premises, which is an offence. If there had been a delay in distributing question papers, they could have sought extra time. Why they left the exam centre with the papers is a matter of concern. The motive behind those who created confusion would be ascertained through a probe,” he said.