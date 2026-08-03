Tanveer Sait voices dissent after Karnataka cabinet snub; supporter attempts suicide

MYSURU: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait on Monday openly expressed his disappointment after being left out of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's newly constituted Cabinet, alleging that loyal party workers had been overlooked while those who had publicly opposed the party leadership were rewarded with ministerial berths.

Addressing reporters in Mysuru, Sait said the Cabinet expansion had come as a major disappointment and claimed that the Mysuru region had not received the representation it deserved.

"The list is not in line with expectations. I don't understand the criteria on which the Cabinet has been formed," he said.

Without naming any individual, Sait alleged that leaders who had openly spoken against the party and challenged the leadership had been accommodated in the ministry, whereas those who had remained loyal to the Congress had been denied an opportunity.

"I have worked for the party with complete loyalty. The people also had expectations. I don't know why I have not been given a ministerial berth," he said, adding that he would hold discussions with his supporters before deciding his future course of action.