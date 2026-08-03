Tata Trusts to focus on healthcare, education, says chairman Noel

BENGALURU: Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata on Sunday said the organisation will focus on building institutions for healthcare and education, including plans to establish 40–50 not-for-profit hospitals across the country, while calling for greater accountability in philanthropy.

Speaking at the IIMBue 2026 Global Leadership Conclave in Bengaluru, Tata said businesses should serve society and improve the quality of life rather than focus solely on generating wealth. “The founders left their shares in the companies to the Trusts with one message – do good for India. The companies exist to serve India and improve the quality of life,” he said.

Tata said the Trusts are moving beyond funding non-governmental organisations and individual development projects towards creating institutions that can serve future generations. As part of this strategy, the Trusts plan to build 40–50 not-for-profit general hospitals after partnering with the Assam government to establish 17 cancer care hospitals in the state. He said the proposed hospitals would operate on a cross-subsidy model, with paying patients supporting treatment for economically weaker sections, while maintaining the same standards of care.

Education will be another priority area, Tata said, referring to the undergraduate institution being established in partnership with Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB). He said India needs more quality higher educational institutions to reduce the number of students going abroad.