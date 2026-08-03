Three of family killed as landslide buries shed in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: Three members of a family, including a three-year-old child, were killed after a rain-triggered landslide buried their makeshift home in Thirthahalli town early Sunday morning. The landslide occurred around 2.30 am at Indira Nagar in the town after continuous heavy rainfall caused a hillside and a retaining wall to collapse onto a shed where the family was asleep, officials said.

The victims were identified as Mallikarjun (35), his wife Nagaveni (28) and their son Santosh (3). The family had migrated from Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district and were working as daily wage labourers. Another labourer, identified as Hanumanta, sustained serious injuries and has been shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga. As many as 45 labourers were working at the site.

Police, Fire and Emergency Services personnel and locals launched a rescue operation in heavy rain. The bodies were recovered from beneath mud and debris after several hours. Another worker trapped in the collapse was rescued and admitted to Jayachamarajendra Hospital in Thirthahalli. Several people living in neighbouring sheds also sustained injuries, officials said.

Following the incident, officials shifted residents from nearby structures to safer locations and began assessing the stability of the surrounding area.

Thirthahalli MLA and former minister Araga Jnanendra along with former minister Kimmane Rathnakar visited the spot.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara expressed shock over the incident and directed officials to undertake relief operations. He also directed them to ensure that all necessary assistance is provided to the affected families.