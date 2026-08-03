TN CM defers Bengaluru visit at Karnataka's request

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said his Tamil Nadu counterpart C Joseph Vijay has agreed to postpone his proposed Bengaluru visit at Karnataka’s request amid the Cauvery water dispute, calling it a gesture to maintain cordial ties between the two states.

Shivakumar said he sought the postponement of the meeting as emotions were running high in Karnataka and stressed that both states must respect each other.

Speaking after the all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue on Sunday, Shivakumar said he personally requested Vijay to defer the visit as emotions were running high in Karnataka due to the ongoing water-sharing dispute.

“I have great respect for him. Though he may be new to politics, he is a courageous leader. I requested that we meet in a better atmosphere because I do not want anyone raising slogans against my friends. We should respect each other. We have to live together and work together. Ultimately, India is one,” Shivakumar said.

Rejecting allegations that he was favouring Tamil Nadu or the DMK, Shivakumar asserted that his government was firmly committed to protecting Karnataka’s interests while maintaining cordial relations with the neighbouring state. “We are one country, and our relationship should remain cordial,” he said.

Shivakumar reiterated that the proposed Mekedatu balancing water reservoir will be a long-term solution to the Cauvery dispute. He claimed that nearly 90 per cent of the project’s benefits would accrue to Tamil Nadu, arguing that the reservoir will regulate water flows rather than divert water to Bengaluru. Shivakumar also said Karnataka will continue to abide by the Supreme Court’s directions and statutory orders despite the severe rainfall deficit.

Kabini water level

Inflow: 27,217 cusecs

Outflow: 25,000 cusecs

Total capacity: 2,284 tmcft

Current level: 2,282.43 tmcft