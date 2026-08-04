Bengaluru police may be split into five divisions, like GBA

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police (BCP) is likely to be split into five divisions on the lines of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). According to placed sources, city police have submitted a draft proposal on the guidelines proposed by the government, to reorganise BCP on the five municipal corporations of the GBA, for improved efficiency in crime control and maintaining law and order.

Under the proposal dated August 1, the city police will be divided into five divisions -- Central, North, South, East and West -- under a Chief Commissioner (CC) of the rank of director general of police.

The commissioners, of the rank of inspector general of police (IGP) or deputy inspector general of police (DIGP), will report to the CC. They will monitor and control crime and maintain law and order in their divisions.

Besides the five CoPs, special units -- Central Crime Bureau (CCB), one additional CP/Joint CP each for Intelligence, crime (including cyber crime police station), administration, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), VVIP security, and one CP, Traffic, will be under the CC.

Each division, barring East, will have three DCPs for law and order and one for traffic. All five divisions will include a Women and Cyber, Economic and Narcotic (CEN) offences police station each. The total cost of revamping BCP is reportedly pegged at over Rs 764 crore.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge told TNIE that with rapid urbanisation and growth of the city, there is a need to improve policing mechanisms accordingly, to curb crime and maintain law and order.