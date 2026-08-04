CM Shivakumar defends Nagendra’s inclusion despite case

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday defended B Nagendra’s inclusion in the cabinet despite a case against him in the alleged irregularities in the ST Development Board.

“Though there were cases against me, didn’t my party make me the CM?” Shivakumar said, responding to a question on Nagendra’s inclusion. Opposition BJP has accused the Congress high command of rewarding those facing serious allegations.

Shivakumar said he had issued guidelines to the ministers and directed them to begin work immediately. “I have asked all the ministers to begin their work from tomorrow itself. There are a lot of capable people. We have 136 MLAs, and all of them are eligible. The party has taken a decision and entrusted us with this responsibility,” he said.

On reports of differences within the Congress, Shivakumar dismissed speculation and stressed that the party leadership was united. “We have all sat together and decided. It was his (Siddaramaiah) birthday. We are one team. I am also a follower of Siddaramaiah,” he said.