Gruha Jyothi survey hurdle: 73 lakh consumers yet to be verified, Escoms seek special camps

BENGALURU: To ensure that no consumer is left out of the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the energy department has sought the state government’s permission to organise special camps in all Escom offices. As many as 73,82,571 electricity consumers under the scheme are yet to be surveyed by meter readers of various electricity supply companies (Escoms).

Of the 1,65,32,652 consumers across the state under the scheme that offers up to 200 units free, data of 91,50,081 have been obtained till August 2. “If data of consumers is not obtained during the door-to-door survey, they would not be included in the scheme. However, to ensure that no one loses out, we are thinking of organising special camps. Meter readers have been directed to visit the houses of consumers for the second time if they were not present during the first visit,” said an official from the energy department.

This has come when meter readers in Bescom limits have alleged that they are not being allowed inside some apartment complexes for verification. Some of them also alleged that many north Indians and techies are not sharing their data in places such as Whitefield, Mahadevapura and Sarjapur.

The meter readers are said to have raised this issue with the head office, where officials said they are yet to examine it. As per procedure, when the scheme was launched, consumers were asked to submit their Revenue Registration (RR) numbers along with Aadhaar card details and mobile numbers to get OTPs for registration.