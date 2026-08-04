Karnataka HC nod for diploma-holder AEEs to compete for EE post

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld the Karnataka Housing Board (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Rules, 2022, which permitted diploma-holder assistant executive engineers also to compete for elevation to the cadre of executive engineer.

“Merely because degree-holders and diploma-holders were treated differently in the past does not create an immutable constitutional mandate that they must forever continue to be so treated,” the court observed.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order dismissing the petitions filed by Vijay Shankar Deshinge and others questioning the legality of the notification dated June 1, 2022, issued by the state to give effect to the Rules, 2022, for being devoid of merits. The impugned amendment heralds a significant departure from the existing service structure by carving out, for the first time, a promotional avenue enabling diploma-holder engineers to ascend to the cadre of executive engineer.