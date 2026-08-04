Team DKS sees record minority representation

BENGALURU: In a significant political move, the DK Shivakumar-led Congress government has increased minority representation in the Karnataka Cabinet by inducting BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and Rizwan Arshad as ministers. With UT Khader and KJ George already in the cabinet, the government now has four ministers from minority communities for the first time. Interestingly, the Congress has selected senior legislator Saleem Ahmed as the Chairman for the Karnataka Legislative Council.

The expansion comes months after the Congress faced discontent among sections of the Muslim community during the Davanagere Assembly bypoll, where the party witnessed visible opposition from a section of its traditional minority voter base.

During this time, the Congress faced an unprecedented backlash from a section of its Muslim leaders and voters over its decision to deny a ticket to a Muslim candidate despite the community’s significant presence in the constituency. The party even took disciplinary action against several minority leaders for allegedly working against the party.

While minority department chairman K Abdul Jabbar was asked to resign and later suspended, the then CM Siddaramaiah’s political secretary Naseer Ahmed was removed. This had invited more opposition from the party minority leaders.

Interestingly in Siddaramaiah governments in (2013-2018 and 2023-2026), three leaders from minority community were ministers. In 2013, Qamarul Islam, UT Khader and KJ George were inducted into the cabinet and in 2023, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rahim Khan and George were inducted.