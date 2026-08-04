Tunga, Bhadra in full spate in Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: Heavy rain in Hosanagar, Tirthahalli, and Sagar taluks, besides the Koppa and Sringeri areas of Chikkamagaluru district, over the past three to four days has increased the water levels of the Bhadra and Linganamakki reservoirs.

The water level at the Bhadra reservoir reached 163.6 feet, against a maximum of 186 feet, as of Monday morning. There was an increase of seven feet in just three days. As of last Friday, the water level in the reservoir was just 153 feet.

Similarly, the water level in Linganamakki reservoir rose to 1,784.70 feet against a maximum of 1,819 feet from 1,776 feet as per last Friday morning. Linganamakki reservoir catchment area recorded 58.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.