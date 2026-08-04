Two cops arrested over Vijayanagar custodial death

HOSAPETE: Two policemen were arrested while on duty in connection with the custodial death of a 32-year-old man at the Hagaribommanahalli Police Station in Vijayanagara district on Sunday.
The victim’s family had alleged that the victim, Khalil, a resident of Harapanahalli, had died because of police torture. The relatives have said they will approach the Human Rights Commission to seek justice.
The arrested police personnel have been identified as Venkatesh Harijan and Raghavendra.
Sources said Khalil was taken into custody on Saturday night after a domestic dispute complaint. A scuffle allegedly broke out between Khalil and police personnel before he was brought to the police station, officials said.
Khalil’s health deteriorated while in custody, say police
The police said Khalil’s health deteriorated while he was in custody. He was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.
Khalil’s death triggered tension and his family members and relatives gathered in large numbers outside the police station, alleging that Khalil had been assaulted while he was in custody. They termed the incident a case of custodial death and demanded that the officers responsible be arrested and prosecuted.
Following the allegations, a criminal case was registered against the two police personnel who were on duty at the station. A member of Khalil’s family said they had lost faith in the local investigation and demanded an independent and impartial probe into the incident, alleging that Khalil was subjected to excessive force while in police custody. The family also urged the state government to suspend the officers concerned pending investigation.