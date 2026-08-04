Two cops arrested over Vijayanagar custodial death

HOSAPETE: Two policemen were arrested while on duty in connection with the custodial death of a 32-year-old man at the Hagaribommanahalli Police Station in Vijayanagara district on Sunday.

The victim’s family had alleged that the victim, Khalil, a resident of Harapanahalli, had died because of police torture. The relatives have said they will approach the Human Rights Commission to seek justice.

The arrested police personnel have been identified as Venkatesh Harijan and Raghavendra.

Sources said Khalil was taken into custody on Saturday night after a domestic dispute complaint. A scuffle allegedly broke out between Khalil and police personnel before he was brought to the police station, officials said.