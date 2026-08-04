Youth won in a week what we couldn’t in 12 years: Harsh Mander

MANGALURU: Author and activist Harsh Mander said India is witnessing a significant shift, crediting the younger generation leading the protest over the NEET paper leak and claimed that the older generation had been unable to achieve the same over the past 12 years.

Speaking on the theme ‘Satyagraha by the Instagram Generation’ organised by Citizens Forum for Mangalore Development in Mangaluru on Monday, Mander praised the student-led protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak. He described the movement as a spontaneous uprising driven by courage, energy and commitment, adding that the paper leak had become a powerful symbol of the larger crisis in India’s education system.

According to Mander, education remains the primary route to employment that can lift you, but repeated paper leaks deny deserving students a fair opportunity. Calling the protests extraordinary, Mander said students from diverse social and economic backgrounds had united in a peaceful and disciplined movement. He likened the demonstrations to a carnival of protest, saying their non-violent approach reflected the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

“We could not achieve in 12 years what young students have done in just a week at Jantar Mantar,” Mander said, adding that Gen Z had shown remarkable courage in speaking out against violence and injustice. He also claimed that students had effectively used humour and satire to criticise the Prime Minister, saying this had made him appear comical and pathetic.

Mander also cautioned against placing all hopes on the younger generation. He questioned whether the movement’s spirit would endure, noting that many students came from families supporting the BJP or holding views he described as encouraging violence and anti-Muslim sentiments. Concluding his address, he expressed concern that social media and smartphones often spread hatred, while saying his hope rests on young people’s courage, humour and fearlessness, even if that hope remains fragile.