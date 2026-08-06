BJP threatens to disrupt House proceedings over Nagendra's return to cabinet

BENGALURU: Even as the Congress is making efforts to contain discontent brewing within the party after the cabinet expansion, the Opposition BJP is trying to corner the government over B Nagendra’s induction into the cabinet. It has warned the State Government of not allowing proceedings in the state legislature till Nagendra, who is facing allegations in the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam, resigns.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra questioned why Nagendra was re-inducted despite facing a chargesheet in the scam. He alleged that Nagendra was brought back into the cabinet only after reports emerged that he had threatened to reveal information related to the Congress high command if he was denied a ministerial post.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said a case has been filed against Nagendra and he cannot even travel to New Delhi. Such a tainted person should not be in the cabinet, he said.

Stating that the BJP will not stop till Nagendra resigns, Narayanaswamy said they will not allow the proceedings during the state legislative session starting on August 13, and the party will also take up protests across the state.

Nagendra had resigned from Siddaramaiah cabinet after massive protests over Rs 187 crore scam in the ST Development Corporation, the LoP said and alleged that he was inducted into the cabinet as Congress was scared that he would reveal names of others involved in the scam.