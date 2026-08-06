CM Shivakumar urges priests to ‘protect the government’

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday urged priests of Muzrai temples across the state to “protect the government” just as they safeguard their homes and temples.

Addressing the a state level conference and felicitation to minister Ramalinga Reddy organised by the Karnataka State Muzrai Devaalayagala Archakara Agamikara mathu Naukarara Sangha in Bengaluru, Shivakumar appealed to priests to help bring the government back to power, saying they interacted with hundreds of devotees every day and their words carried moral authority. “Just as you protect your homes and temples, protect this government. We have done what we promised and earned your trust,” he said.

The CM also praised Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy, saying he had won the confidence of temple priests through his work in the department. Responding to a demand raised by the association, Shivakumar said he was willing to entrust the Muzrai portfolio to Reddy.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Shivakumar questioned whether those claiming to be custodians of religion had improved the lives of priests. “Does merely wearing a shawl and chanting ‘Ram’ make someone a protector of religion?” he asked, adding that Congress leaders were equally Hindu.

He announced that the government would support a three-month training programme for priests serving nearly 34,000 rural temples if temple associations and mutts prepared the curriculum.