Congress leaders reach out to upset Karnataka legislators to defuse cabinet row

BENGALURU: The Congress leadership is leaving no stone unturned to pacify the disgruntled legislators—from contacting them over the phone to even visiting their residences—to douse the growing discontent that has hit the Karnataka unit after the cabinet expansion on Monday.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday to hold discussions with those who are upset over not being inducted into the cabinet.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Surjewala reportedly spoke over the phone with several disgruntled leaders, including former ministers TB Jayachandra and MC Sudhakar. They also reached out to Indi MLA Yashavantarayagouda Patil, who withdrew his resignation. In a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Patil stated that he had submitted his resignation to the Speaker on August 3 due to certain reasons, but has now withdrawn the resignation.

While Shivakumar and Surjewala met Congress MLAs M Krishnappa (Vijayanagar) and his son Priya Krishna (Govindraja Nagar), KPCC president BK Hariprasad met former ministers HK Patil (Gadag), Dinesh Gundu Rao (Gandhinagar), TB Jayachandra (Sira) and several others who are upset after being denied a place in the cabinet. Earlier, Hariprasad hosted Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna at his residence.

Speaking to reporters after visiting HK Patil’s residence, Hariprasad said the veteran leader’s disappointment was understandable. “He comes from a long-standing Congress family.

Naturally, he would have been hurt. I appealed to him, saying that we will work together for the party,” he said. On whether the party would accommodate Patil in the cabinet, Hariprasad said, “Some get opportunities, while some may not. All I can say is that everything will be fine. Whether in the party or the government, he will be given an appropriate responsibility in the coming days,” Hariprasad added.