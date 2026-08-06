Heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Karnataka’s Malnad

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Monsoon rain has been pounding the Malnad region for the past few days, wreaking havoc across several taluks. Sringeri, Koppa, and Kalasa are reeling under the scourge of the rain fury.

In Sringeri, the parallel road leading to the main road of the Sri Shankar Mutt was waterlogged. Gandhi Maidan, where a parking lot and toilets are situated, is submerged as the Tunga River overflows its banks. Toilet cubicles have collapsed. The small Kappe Shankara temple, located on the stone steps leading to the Bathing Ghat of the Tunga River, is underwater as the river remains in spate.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Bhadra River is swelling above the danger mark near Balehonnur. In some areas of Kalasa taluk, turbulent waters have devastated coffee plantations.

A landslide near the Basarikal area of Samse village in Kalasa taluk destroyed one acre of areca and coffee plantation belonging to a farmer named Krishnappa. The poor farmer is worried after losing his fruit-yielding plants.

Due to torrential rain, land slips are occurring across Malnad. While Krishnappa and his wife were working in the plantation, boulders started rolling down. Sensing danger, the couple ran to a safe place. Within minutes, a landslide swept over one acre of the coffee estate, damaging the plants under mud and debris.

Krishnappa’s family, which owns just two acres of land, is shattered after losing areca, coffee, cardamom, and pepper plants in one acre. The family is now looking for help from the government and the departments concerned.

The weather department has forecast that heavy to very heavy rain with sustained winds of 30-40 kmph is likely to occur in one or two places in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts on Wednesday.