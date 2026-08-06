Hippo calf born in May up for adoption in Karnataka's Bannerghatta Biological Park

BENGALURU: The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) management on Wednesday announced the birth of a male hippo calf. This has come as a positive development for the management which had faced criticism after the death of the last born due to drowning.

According to an official release, the calf was born on May 27. His mother Dashya is around 17 years old are father Naga, is aged around 23. Since birth, mother and calf are under continuous observation by the animal care team. Considering the importance of the early post-parturition period, the enclosure is being managed with minimum disturbance. All required measures are being taken to reduce stress and support natural maternal behaviour.

With this addition, the hippopotamus population at BBP is five. BBP Executive Director AV Surya Sen said the calf and mother are healthy and will be out for public viewing from August 5. Citizens can adopt the calf for five years and name it. So far, no name has been given to the newborn.