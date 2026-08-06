Karnataka cabinet expansion puts Congress’ dynastic politics back in focus

BELAGAVI: The expansion of the Cabinet has once again brought the Congress’ dependence on political families into sharp focus. Several ministers in the DK Shivakumar-led government are sons of veteran Congress leaders, reinforcing the perception that political legacy continues to play a significant role in the party’s leadership structure.

Among the prominent second-generation leaders in the cabinet are Priyank Kharge, son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Ajay Singh, son of former CM N Dharam Singh, Madhu Bangarappa, son of former CM S Bangarappa, SS Mallikarjun, son of senior Congress leader late Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of former CM Siddaramaiah, Krishna Byre Gowda, son of senior leader late C Byre Gowda, and Vijayanand Kashappanavar, son of senior Congress leader late SR Kashappanavar.

The growing presence of political heirs reflects a familiar trend in Indian politics. Several Congress leaders argue that these ministers have earned their positions through electoral success, organisational work and public acceptance rather than family background alone. Most of them may have held elected office and built their own political identities. Critics, however, contend that the repeated elevation of leaders from influential political families limits opportunities for grassroots workers who spend decades building the party.

Several Congressmen feel excessive dependence on a handful of families may weaken internal democracy. Such a trend may also expose the Congress to criticism from rivals, particularly the BJP, which has consistently attacked the party over dynastic politics, they add.