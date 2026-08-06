Karnataka mandates online filing of APARs, property returns for government staff

BENGALURU: The state government has made it mandatory for all government officers and employees to submit their Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs) and Immovable Property Returns (IPRs) through the State’s e-PAR Application from August 20, 2026.

The order, issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), introduces an IPR Module in the e-PAR platform for online submission of annual assets and liabilities statements.

Official sources from DPAR said that all these years the employees were doing it manually. “It’s a tedious process. Now we have introduced online, which takes lesser time. Whatever the employees file, appraisals or assets and liabilities details, we are only receiving authority. The department concerned will verify it later,” the official said.

The government said the move is aimed at digitising the filing of assets and liabilities declarations, replacing the existing manual process. The online system has been developed on the lines of the e-PAR platform already used by All India Services (AIS) officers and has been created by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). AIS officers are civil servants in India, serving in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Forest Service (IFS), with roles spanning both central and state governments. The format for filing the returns will remain the same as prescribed under the 1994 government memorandum, according to the order.

All officers and employees must submit their 2025-26 assets and liabilities statements through the e-PAR Application from August 20. From subsequent years, annual property returns will have to be filed through the same module before the end of March every year.