Leaked audio clip of Congress leaders stirs political controversy in Karnataka's Bagalkot

BAGALKOT: A purported audio clip allegedly featuring former minister RB Timmapur and Bagalkot District Congress president Nanjayyanamath has surfaced on social media, triggering a political controversy within the Congress in Bagalkot district following the recent Karnataka cabinet expansion.

In the leaked clip, which has not been independently verified, the two leaders are purportedly heard expressing disappointment over not being accommodated in the cabinet and questioning the Congress high command’s decision on the allocation of ministerial berths.

The speakers allegedly criticise the inclusion of certain leaders in the cabinet, including B Nagendra, and reportedly make remarks suggesting that those facing cases were given ministerial positions while “intelligent” leaders were overlooked.

They are also purportedly heard making critical comments about the party’s central leadership, former CM Siddaramaiah, CM DK Shivakumar, and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

The purported conversation also reportedly touches upon the appointment of the Bagalkot district in-charge. In the audio, the leaders are allegedly heard discussing a strategy to prevent minister Vijayanand Kashappanavar from being appointed as the district in-charge. One of the speakers is purportedly heard assuring the other that he would speak to certain leaders to ensure the proposal does not materialise.

The audio recording has gone viral across social media platforms, sparking widespread discussion within political circles. However, the authenticity of the recording has not been officially confirmed.