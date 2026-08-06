Over 1.11 crore Karnataka voters flagged under ASDDO category, says CEO

BENGALURU: Data from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka till August 5 showed that there are 1.11crore electors listed under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category in Karnataka, of whom over 45% are from Bengaluru’s four districts. Further, 34,17,428 electors have not included their 2002 mapping data while submitting their enumeration forms as part of the SIR exercise. CEO Karnataka, V Anbukkumar, said these voters will get a notice seeking further information.

Voters who have not signed the forms and submitted them to booth level officers (BLOs) will not be included in the electoral rolls, he said. Citizens have three days till August 8 to check if their names are in the ASDDO list. They can roll back the forms and make corrections. After August 8, the digitisation app with BLOs will freeze and no corrections can be done later.

Duplications, entries of dead to be removed: CEO

Citizens will then have to fill and submit Form-8 for corrections, CEO Karnataka, V Anbukkumar, pointed out. He clarified that the names of all those listed in the ASDDO list will not be deleted, but those who are dead and those who have duplicate entries will be removed. Those listed under “absent” and “shifted” categories can fill Forms 6 and 8 for new enrolments or corrections, he added.

BLOs have been directed to distribute and collect Forms 6 and 8. There is no timeline to submit these forms. The names of electors who submit the forms will be included in the final rolls. All those filling Form-6 for new enrolment will have to share their last SIR data. They will get new EPIC cards with new numbers, while the existing ones will be deleted.