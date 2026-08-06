Over 1.11 crore Karnataka voters flagged under ASDDO category, says CEO

BENGALURU: Data from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka till August 5 showed that there are 1.11crore electors listed under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category in Karnataka, of whom over 45% are from Bengaluru’s four districts. Further, 34,17,428 electors have not included their 2002 mapping data while submitting their enumeration forms as part of the SIR exercise. CEO Karnataka, V Anbukkumar, said these voters will get a notice seeking further information.
Voters who have not signed the forms and submitted them to booth level officers (BLOs) will not be included in the electoral rolls, he said. Citizens have three days till August 8 to check if their names are in the ASDDO list. They can roll back the forms and make corrections. After August 8, the digitisation app with BLOs will freeze and no corrections can be done later.
Duplications, entries of dead to be removed: CEO
Citizens will then have to fill and submit Form-8 for corrections, CEO Karnataka, V Anbukkumar, pointed out. He clarified that the names of all those listed in the ASDDO list will not be deleted, but those who are dead and those who have duplicate entries will be removed. Those listed under “absent” and “shifted” categories can fill Forms 6 and 8 for new enrolments or corrections, he added.
BLOs have been directed to distribute and collect Forms 6 and 8. There is no timeline to submit these forms. The names of electors who submit the forms will be included in the final rolls. All those filling Form-6 for new enrolment will have to share their last SIR data. They will get new EPIC cards with new numbers, while the existing ones will be deleted.
He said BLOs have been given sufficient Forms 6 and 8 for distribution across Karnataka. In Bengaluru alone, 10 lakh Form 6s have been distributed to BLOs. So far, 3,72,273 citizens have filled Form 6 across Karnataka, of whom 72 have filled them offline. Also 8,14,133 have submitted Form 8, of which 181 are offline and 8,13,952 are online.
He said that a notice will be issued asking those who have not filled in their mapping or progeny mapping data to share their details. BLOs will visit the houses of electors with the notices seeking required information and documents, after the draft roll is published. The draft roll will be published on August 17 and final roll on October 17. The last date for the ongoing house-to-house verification exercise is August 8.
As per data from the CEO office, of the 1,11,04,705 (20.03%) in the ASDDO list, absentees are 16,30,012 (2.94%), permanently shifted 66,64,943 (12.02%), dead 16,30,872 (2.94%), duplicate/already enrolled 6,89,904 (1.24%) and others including those who refused to sign 4,88,974 (0.88%).
Data showed that most people fell under the absent and permanently shifted category and most were from Bengaluru’s four districts. Bengaluru Urban recorded 45.09% of ASDDO, BBMP North 47.46%, BBMP Central 48.42% and BBMP South 51.65%, which is the highest in the state.
As of August 5, 99.96% of forms were digitised and forms of 22,977 (0.04%) electors were pending. Anbukkumar appealed to electors to sign and submit their forms within the stipulated time. This will offer sufficient time for corrections, if required, he added.
On Karnataka having the highest ASDDO, the CEO said no analysis has been done so far. “All that can be said is that electors were not found at the address mentioned in the last base electoral rolls of 2025. The complete ASDDO list has been shared with Booth Level Agents and registered political parties for verification and corrections. Citizens can also check their details on the CEO Karnataka website under the ASDDO list, and search for their details polling booth wise. All this will have to be done over three days,” he added.
Explaining the requirement for progeny or self 2002 mapping data, he said this is to establish proof of citizenship. Those can’t find their details will be asked to submit one of the 11 supporting documents mentioned in the enumeration forms. In the case of Form-6 too, supporting documents will be required, he added.