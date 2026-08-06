QDENGA approval hailed by doctors amid seasonal dengue spike in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As Karnataka begins witnessing a seasonal rise in dengue cases with the onset of the monsoon, the approval of India’s first dengue vaccine, QDENGA, has been welcomed by doctors, who say it could significantly reduce severe infections, hospitalisations and the burden on the state’s healthcare system. However, the vaccine is unlikely to be available in Karnataka during the current dengue season.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Takeda’s two-dose live attenuated dengue vaccine, QDENGA, for individuals aged between four and 60 years. The vaccine is designed to protect against all four dengue virus serotypes and can be administered without prior dengue screening.

Dr Aishwarya R, a consultant of infectious diseases at Aster RV Hospital, said the vaccine marks a significant step in dengue prevention, particularly for states like Karnataka that witness a spike in cases every monsoon. “Dengue is caused by four different virus serotypes. More than half of all infections may be asymptomatic, but severe dengue can lead to bleeding, fluid accumulation, internal haemorrhage and even death. The vaccine helps prime the immune system against all four serotypes, reducing the risk of severe disease,” she said.

Aishwarya said the vaccine is administered in two doses in a gap of three months. Clinical studies have shown around 80% reduction in symptomatic dengue and nearly 90% reduction in hospitalisations during the first year after completing the vaccination schedule. Protection against hospitalisation remains high about 85% for up to four and a half to five years, based on available follow-up studies.