Youth Congress leaders resign in Uttara Kannada over cabinet snub

KARWAR: Amid a spate of resignations by Youth Congress functionaries in Uttara Kannada district in protest against the non-inclusion of any of the four MLAs from the district in the cabinet, the district president Amod Sirsikar played down the development.

Sirsikar said those who had sent their resignations via WhatsApp were not active in the organisation and the leadership had already decided to sack them.

The members of Youth Congress, mostly from Karwar, who have quit said they were expecting Satish Krishna Sail to be part of the cabinet. In a letter to Sirsikar, they said the party leadership also ignored the credentials of senior leaders RV Deshpande and Mankal Vaidya.

Sirsikar said that most of these office bearers were terminated from the posts since they were not active in their roles. “Tomorrow we have a meeting of the Karwar taluk working committee to review the situation,” he said.

Those who have resigned include Nuthan Jain, President, Karwar- Ankola Assembly Constituency Youth Congress; Darshan Naik, Vice President; Abhishek Rane, President Karwar Block Youth Congress; Nagraj Paddi, Abhinandan Badkar, Vishal, Somu, Gorish, Rahul, Mayor, Vaibhav, and Suraj.