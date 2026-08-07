10-day deadline: Karnataka HC seeks state govt response to PIL on debris on Hebbal tunnel road

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit its response by way of an affidavit, answering issues raised concerning a public interest litigation challenging the proposed multi-crore ‘Short Length Transitory 3-Lane Bi-Directional Vehicular Underpass’ connecting Hebbal flyover junction to Veterinary College via GKVK premises.

The affidavit should contain details whether any study has been conducted to know the impact of the project on the environment, including whether inflow and outflow of Hebbal Lake are obstructed, or whether natural aqueducts of the underground flow of water are obstructed. This has to be submitted along with materials to substantiate the same within 10 days, the court ordered.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice KS Hemalekha passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Guruprasad RK, Rishvanjas Raghavan and Elizabeth Soumya. The court also issued notice to the state government and other respondents to the petition.

The project will be stayed if the affidavit is not filed by the state government within the said deadline by trying to take any adjournments, the court cautioned the state government orally, while adjourning the hearing to August 24.

Before this, counsel for the petitioners submitted that they have also challenged the validity of Section 12 of the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority Act, as amended in 2026, which permits roads and allied infrastructure within the environmentally sensitive lake ecosystems.

While arguing that the proposed project will affect inflow and outflow of the lake and there is no reference to the same in the detailed project report (DPR), the counsel also drew the attention of the court to the proposed felling of more than 800 trees for the project.