54 officials in dock for illegal homestays in Hampi

BENGALURU/ HOSAPETE : Taking serious note of alleged violations of heritage conservation rules in the Hampi World Heritage Site, Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa has registered a suo motu complaint against 54 officials, for allegedly allowing illegal commercial activities and homestays in the protected areas of Hampi and directed them to submit an action taken report by September 1.

Notices have been issued to officials of the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA), Assistant Commissioner, Tahsildar, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers and Panchayat Development Officers from Hosapete and Koppal jurisdictions.

There are 200 illegal homestays in the core zone, buffer zone and peripheral zone of the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA). Similarly, 250 illegal homestays in Janata Colony near the Hampi temple, HWHAMA, according to the Upa Lokayukta.

The Upa Lokayukta has also received complaints of drug menace and illegal liquor sale in the HWHAMA and tourist places in Gangavathi.

The action follows complaints that commercial establishments, including unauthorised homestays, were being operated in the core zone, buffer zone and peripheral areas of the UNESCO-listed heritage site in violation of the regulations of the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority.

The complaints allege that despite clear guidelines issued for the protection of Hampi’s cultural and historical importance, unauthorised commercial constructions, resorts and homestays have been allowed to function in restricted areas.

As per UNESCO heritage conservation norms, activities that could affect the archaeological and cultural significance of Hampi are prohibited in core and buffer zones. The complaints pointed out that officials concerned failed to prevent such violations and, in some instances, allegedly permitted activities against the prescribed rules.