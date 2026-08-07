Bengaluru honours CW bronze medallist Shilpa

BENGALURU: Karnataka-based parathlete K S Shilpa, who won the bronze in the women’s F57 shot put category at the Commonwealth Para Games 2026 in Glasgow, was felicitated at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday by Legislative Council Member and Karnataka Olympic Association president K Govindaraju at a ceremony organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES).

Shilpa credited her coaches as the primary reason behind her success, and thanked the state government for introducing initiatives to encourage athletes. Chief coach Raghavendra and assistant coaches Satya Narayana and Pushpa Niranjan Prasad were also felicitated.

“In recognition of her bronze medal victory at the Commonwealth Para Games, Shilpa will be honoured with a cash award of Rs 15 lakh and appointed to a Group B post. She will also be extended all other benefits available under the state government’s sports incentive policy. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara will felicitate Shilpa soon as well,” said Govindaraju.