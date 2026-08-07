Bengaluru’s LGBTQIA+ athletes return from Gay Games

BENGALURU: Fresh from representing India at the Gay Games 2026 in Valencia, Spain, Bengaluru’s LGBTQIA+ athletes on Wednesday called for greater institutional recognition, financial assistance and inclusive sports policies, saying the country’s queer athletes continue to overcome significant barriers to compete internationally.

The athletes were felicitated at Celebrating Queer Excellence, organised by the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) LGBTQIA+ and Sports Domain in collaboration with Queer Nilayam and Dark Vibe Society.

Among those felicitated was Gowthami Kandhasami (Goaty), who emerged as one of India’s top performers at the Gay Games. Competing in the women’s 25-29 years category, she won gold in high jump, 5-km run, 10,000-metre indoor run and 42-km marathon, besides securing silver in the 10-km run.

She also bagged silver in the women’s overall 42-km marathon and was part of the mixed 4x400-metre relay team that won silver. Sumit Pawar, competing in the 35-39 years category, won the gold medal in the javelin throw and called for greater recognition and support for LGBTQIA+ athletes representing India.

However, they said reaching the games itself was a struggle. Months of rigorous training had to be accompanied by fundraising, personal savings and support from friends, mentors and community members to cover travel and participation expenses.

They urged governments and sport bodies to introduce scholarships and financial assistance for athletes representing India internationally, regardless of whether they win medals.

The athletes also highlighted the lack of inclusive sports policies in India, particularly for transgender and non-binary sportspersons.