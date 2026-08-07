Bidadi project to benefit real estate mafia, BJP-JDS will oppose it: Karnataka BJP leader Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of the Opposition and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader R Ashoka on Thursday said that his party and Janata Dal (Secular)00 will jointly fight against the proposed Bidadi Township project, alleging that it is being initiated to benefit the real estate mafia. He said the alliance parties would launch protests both inside and outside the Legislature to oppose the project.

Ashoka, who was in Delhi, told reporters that there has been opposition from farmers, and amid this, the government has initiated the project.

“We from the BJP and JDS will take out a padayatra against this anti-farmer township project,’’ he said, adding that they have discussed this with JDS leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Ashoka also said they are holding a coordination meeting with JDS on Saturday, where they will chalk out the plan.

Ashoka said that the government has fixed a commission for every work, including construction, and at least Rs 100 per square foot is being collected in every construction work.

Ashoka said that when Siddaramaiah was the Leader of Opposition, he spoke in the Assembly about KPSC irregularities. “Many scams in KPSC are coming out, and massive corruption has taken place in the posts of veterinary officers.