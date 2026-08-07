Experts call for scientific study on Hosur Metro line

BENGALURU: Amid Tamil Nadu’s push for a proposed Metro link connecting Hosur with Bommasandra, transport experts have welcomed the focus on strengthening public transport but cautioned against prematurely deciding on a Metro, arguing that travel demand – not political announcements – should determine the mode of transit.

The proposed 23-km corridor, for which a detailed feasibility report is in the advanced stages of completion, is intended to connect Hosur with Bengaluru’s Metro network.

Prof Ashish Verma, convenor, Indian Institute of Science’s Sustainable Transportation Lab, said the feasibility study should establish demand in terms of passengers per hour per direction and identify peak-load sections before recommending a transit system.

“Public transport connectivity between important commercial centres is welcome, but deciding the system first and then conducting a feasibility study is an unscientific approach. The demand assessment should determine whether the corridor requires Metro, Metro Lite, suburban rail or an RRTS,” he said.

Verma pointed out that several Indian cities introduced Metro systems despite inadequate demand, resulting in poor ridership and underutilised infrastructure. He also dismissed reports suggesting that system compatibility could prevent integration with Bengaluru Metro.

“Compatibility is not a real issue. Different systems only need physical integration at a common terminal where passengers can seamlessly transfer. We already have examples such as Kochi’s Metro and Water Metro, and internationally there are interchanges between suburban rail, Metro, trams and ferries,” he said.