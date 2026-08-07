Gayathri Shanthegowda to take oath as MLC amid Kuruba anger, may enter Karnataka cabinet

BENGALURU: MLC Gayathri Shanthegowda is set to be sworn in at 12.30pm Friday at the Legislative Council Chairman’s office. Following the oath-taking ceremony, she is expected to meet former CM Siddaramaiah, who was on a visit to Mysuru on Thursday.

According to sources, a decision on her induction into the ministry could be taken on Friday by senior party leaders. UDD Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, presently touring Bidar, is also expected to hold a meeting with her. She is expected to hold discussions with the Congress leadership.

The development comes against the backdrop of simmering resentment within the Kuruba community. Gayathri had earlier missed out on a ministerial berth during the cabinet expansion, reportedly after some influential community leaders blocked her entry.

The setback has triggered anger among Kuruba groups, with organisations such as the Halumatha Olapangadagala Okkuta and several others voicing anger and outrage on social media.

Many within the community have alleged that vested interests worked against her inclusion in the cabinet, and the community is said to still be coming to terms with the episode. Many social media posts were filled with unhappiness over a Backward Classes woman being blocked by powerful vested interests.

When contacted, Gayathri told TNIE, “I had met Siddaramaiah Sir and he asked me if I had taken oath as MLC, since oath-taking is fixed for tomorrow I will meet him after that.’’